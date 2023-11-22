The new chapter with Vasseur

Just like last season, the Ferrari it could finish 2nd in the Constructors’ standings at the end of the upcoming Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, but to do so it will necessarily have to recover the 4 points that separate it from Mercedes to obtain the meager consolation of the vice-champion title. The gap to Red Bull is too much, so much for the ‘Prancing Horse’ as for all the other teams, just as there is still a great hunger to be able to compete for the world championship again soon after the disappointments of recent seasons. Following the disastrous results of 2020 and the subsequent attempt to change course with Mattia Binotto in the role of Team Principal, the ‘Red’ started 2023 with a new name at the helm: Frédéric Vasseura choice implemented by will of the President John Elkann.

The hoped-for signs

Ferrari, in addition to being the only team to have interrupted Red Bull’s dominance in the Singapore GP with Carlos Sainz, has above all implemented a process of change that Elkann had desired with the arrival of the French engineer, recognized first of all by the President himself in an exclusive interview given to the microphones of BBC: “Ferrari is moving 100% in the right direction, and I have definitely seen the positive change I was hoping for – he has declared – the team is much more united and much closer with Vasseur, and there are numerous incredibly talented people who want to come to Ferrari. This is a very strong signal.”

The characteristics of Vasseur

In recent years, the steps forward have been considered valid but not sufficient by Elkann, who identified Vasseur as the right man to implement the change of gear: “The determining factors in the good results obtained by our competitors it was responsibility and agility. They tend to be more agile and faster, and Fred had those characteristicshaving worked in motorsports throughout his professional life and having been very successful in several categories, including in F1 having managed a smaller team (Renault and Alfa Romeo, ed.). So, on the one hand it brings with it a culture of responsibility and reliabilitybut on the other hand he knows and has operated in smaller, more effective and more agile organizationsand this is definitely something we lacked compared to our stronger competitors.”

The culture of ‘not guilty’

What has stopped Ferrari from winning in this period? For Elkann, looking back at the past, there is a big difference that can be seen between recent seasons and the years of red domination with Michael Schumacher, in which there was a ‘culture of non-guilt’: “We haven’t had this culture since Jean Todt and then Stefano Domenicali were at the helm. He has abandoned us – has explained – responsibility consists in assuming one’s own faults, and that wrong culture deflected them. It’s not about blaming, it’s about being responsible. And that was a big cultural difference that we had. If we look at 2020, I remember there was a lot of disappointment. At that moment I understood that we had to take this very seriously and that it was important to look at what was happening, be aware of it and work. We wouldn’t be competitive until 2022, and everyone was denying it. Then we managed to work in these years and be competitive in 2022.”