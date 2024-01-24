Calenda raises zero on Elkann: “He took 6.3 billion of state guarantee to pay the dividend in the Netherlands”

“Elkann? He took 6.3 billion in state guarantees to pay himself a dividend in the Netherlands.” Carlo Calenda is a river in flood. Reached by Affaritaliani.it, the senator, leader of Action, has something for everyone. Crown Prime Minister Meloni's policy on privatizations (“She's doing very well”) but awaits it at the gates of industry, competition and energy. In recent days, Calenda has opened his own personal battle with John Elkann, complaining among other things about having been excluded from any interview in the newspapers of the Exor galaxy. A vulnus healed this morning by Repubblica. But if anyone expected that an interview would be enough to appease the senator, they were sadly mistaken: “My battle on Stellantis won't change one iota.” So, the day after the CEO's announcement Carlos Tavares of wanting to continue producing in Italy, as long as he remains the only one, the Action senator takes office again. And he doesn't spare any barbs.

Senator Calenda, Elkann and Stellantis today “act offended” after Meloni da Porro's jokes. Do you really think they are ready to compete with other manufacturers? Or will they instead implement a new attempt to bargain with the institutions?

Instead of acting offended, Elkann must come and explain why he did not respect the promises made on Magneti Marelli and Stellantis after taking 6.3 billion in guarantees to pay a dividend in the Netherlands.

However, this morning you were also interviewed by Repubblica: has peace been made or is there still some friction left? Will he now soften his positions with Stellantis?

After four months of blackout resulting from my positions on Stellantis, the fact that I have returned to Repubblica restores the minimum necessary democratic correctness. After that my battle on Stellantis won't change one bit.

Are the 20 billion in privatizations announced in three years by the Meloni government a good signal to Europe or just hot air? Would you sell shares in Eni, Poste, Fs or focus on something else?

Meloni is right to sell shareholdings that do not affect control. This discussion is surreal. What is missing, however, is a real industrial policy. Industry 4.0, competition, energy. We await you on this.

