Elkann speaks

Among the many VIP presences noted in Jeddah, the president of Ferrari obviously did not go unnoticed, John Elkann, who witnessed a good performance from the two redheads. Charles Leclerc he managed to bring home the second podium of the season for the team and his first personal one, confirming that Ferrari is currently clearly the second force on the grid, far ahead of Mercedes, Aston Martin and McLaren. He then thought about completing the beautiful day for Cavallino Ollie Bearmanfantastic seventh in his debut race in F1, after starting from 11th position on the grid.

Applause for Leclerc and Bearman

Asked by Sky Sports F1 Elkann touched on all these points, starting from clear step forward made by the reds compared to the start of the 2023 season and also underlining the important investment made in recent years on young people and on project of the Ferrari Driver Academywhich will soon arrive Jerome D'Ambrosio from Mercedes in the role of new manager. “This was a great race – commented Elkann – we got on the podium, Leclerc set the fastest lap, there was a great debut from Bearman and Carlos Sainz showed great team spirit by being present on the circuit despite the surgery. This is what makes Ferrari so special and is something to be proud of for everyone who worked towards an extremely encouraging result. Certainly one of the great efforts that have been made in recent years has been to try to focus on young people and you can see this with Leclerc and Bearman, two drivers who grew up at Ferrari. For us it is a source of great pride to see how the talent at Ferrari manages to find a place where it can express itself. This doesn't happen in all teams“.

A look to the future, between Hamilton and 2026

Next year, however, one of the historic veterans of the starting grid will arrive in red, Lewis Hamilton. Asked about possibility of winning the world title before the regulation change of 2026 and on the importance of hiring a motorsport legend like Hamilton, Elkann focused attention on the importance of being competitive: “If you look at where we were a year ago this championship started better, but as always the important thing is to try to improve and progress – declared the number one of the Scuderia – It's the dynamic we feel at Ferrari right now and it's the one that should be encouraged. In 2026 one cycle will close, then another will open. The important thing is to continue to be competitive and fuel the spirit that was felt this evening. Hamilton? I have said publicly over the years how much he is a great driver, how much he has done for F1. His arrival at Ferrari is an important sign of how much he believes he can do great things with us. Bearman will remember for the rest of his life finishing ahead of Hamilton on his debut, but the embrace between the two is proof of how much of a champion Lewis is on and off the track. He is an example for future generations“.