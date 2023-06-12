John Elkann together with the entire Cavallino staff were at Le Mans to follow the 24 Hours which was then crowned with an extraordinary success by the team directed by Antonello Coletta. The president, always very sparing with words, this time made his voice heard after the victory of the 499P with Pier Guidi, Giovinazzi and Calado.

“Today we experienced an unforgettable day, which I dedicate to all those who work at Ferrari. After 50 years we have returned to participate in the top category of endurance, which has marked our history and that of motor sport”.

The Ferrari 499P victorious at the 24 Hours of Le Mans with Pier Guidi, Giovinazzi and Calado Photo by: Marc Fleury

“We are proud to have brought Italy to the top step of the podium at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, celebrating in the best possible way the centenary of the most important race in the world in the category.

The victory that Antonello Coletta, Amato Ferrari and the entire Ferrari team, from the mechanics to the drivers, conquered in difficult conditions – for the same duration of the race, for the uncertain weather and for our very strong opponents – must be an example for all of us “.

“The emotion they gave our fans on a historic day links the past, present and future and reminds us of the importance of having the courage and humility to always improve. With enthusiasm and happiness I want to thank all our colleagues who led to a great victory: a success that we celebrate with our fans and our country.”