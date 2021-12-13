Stellantis presses his foot on the accelerator as far as it goes the electrical transition. The group confirms the investments to favor the transition to the new mobility, with the president John Elkann to underline the economic commitments made by the reality born from the merger between FCA and PSA which in its portfolio includes 14 car brands: “In the next five years in support of the electrification strategy of its models, the Stellantis Group will spend 30 billion euros – Elkann explained – within 10 years, 70% of Stellantis cars sold in Europe will be plug-in hybrid or pure electric. Already today the number of low environmental impact models we offer to our customers has grown to 29 and the New Fiat 500 full electric, as beautiful as it is technologically sophisticated, is the electric best seller in nine national markets ”.

The president of Stellantis spoke on the subject during an interview released for the 35th anniversary of Milano Finanza and reported by Ansa. “In this electric revolution, Italy is playing a leading role, at all levels: production of the new models, assembly of the batteries, applied research and testing of the charging and energy transmission infrastructures. It is an exciting phase, full of projects and new ideas, which reconnects us to the pioneering phase of our founding fathers “ – continued the number one of Stellantis – “The automotive world has once again attracted the attention of the academic world, of research, and also of the financial markets, as it had not happened since the years in which Milano Finanza was born. Compared to the Eighties, manufacturing skills and mechanical engineering know-how continue to be the basis of the automotive industry, but it is from the software and the digitization of all processes that the most explosive innovations arrive “. Several innovations are expected from Stellantis in the coming months, with the debut in particular of the new Maserati models and of Alfa Romeo’s first electrified car, the Tonale, which will be unveiled in mid-2022.