Ferrari and Juventus, resignation from Binotto to Agnelli in the Exor universe

Double sports revolution within 12 hours between Juventus And Ferrari. The evening of Monday 28 November saw the resignation of all board of directors of Juventus including Andrea Agnelli (with Gianluca Ferrero new Juventus president and in the role of managing director the CEO of Gedi, Maurizio Scanavino). Then in the morning today, here are the resignation of Mattia Binotto as team principal of Scuderia Ferrari. The rumors about the change in Maranello had been circulating for weeks and are now official. on December 31, he will leave his role as Red Team Principal which he has been driving for the past four years.

L’managing director Benedetto Vigna thanked him in a press release, announcing “the process to identify the new team principal, which should end in the new year”. The Frenchman remains in pole position Frederic Vasseurcurrent head of Alfa Romeo-Sauber (read also Who is Vasseur, in pole for the succession (launched Leclerc, won with Hamilton)

Ferrari, Mattia Binotto resigns. Greetings from Benedetto Vigna

“I would like to thank Mattia for his many important contributions over the twenty-eight years he spent at Ferrari, and in particular for his driving which led the team to be competitive again last season. Thanks to this, we are in a strong position to renew our commitment, first and foremost to our incredible fans around the world, to win the most important trophy in motorsport. All of us at the Scuderia and in the wider Ferrari community wish Mattia all the best for the future.” words of the CEO, Benedict Vigna after resignation of Binotto from Ferrari team principal.

Ferrari, Binotto resigns: “I’m leaving a united and growing team”

“With the regret that this entails, I have decided to conclude my collaboration with Ferrari – the words of Matthias Binotto – I am leaving a company that I love, which I have been part of for 28 years, with the serenity that comes from the conviction that I have made every effort to achieve the objectives set. I leave a united and growing team. A strong team, ready, I’m sure, to achieve the highest goals, to which I wish all the best for the future. I think it is right to take this step, although it was a difficult decision for me. I thank all the people at the Gestione Sportiva who have shared this journey with me, made up of difficulties but also of great satisfaction.”

