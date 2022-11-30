Elkann ready to sell Juve to Apple?

First of all a clarification: it is a rumor and must be managed as such. But the rumor that begins to circulate is that John Elkann got tired of Juventus and that he is ready to listen to offers to sell the Old Lady. The price? We are talking about 2 billion, given that Milan, which does not have its own stadium and which has a much less competitive squad, was bought by Redbird for about half the amount. The president of Exor is tired of the constant headaches that the team is giving him. Over 800 million euros have been injected in recent years, partly due to the Covid crisis, partly for short-sighted purchases such as in the case of Cristiano Ronaldo, costing almost 300 million between the card and salary.

Elkann, among other things, has been trying to sell the valuable pieces of the family safe for some time. He did it with Marelli, he did it de facto with Fcawhich was the subject of a merger only on the parity card: the board is French traction, in Psa a reference shareholder is the French state and the managing director is Carlos Tavares. There is very little equal. It is not so impossible to think that he wants to get rid of an asset that is increasingly a burden, given that the Champions League again this yearor (the twenty-seventh in a row) will remain a chimera. So, the starting point is there. Who could buy?

We have to go by exclusion. The Pif fund of Saudi Arabia, which was interested in Inter and which in the end had to fall back on Newcastle in England, would have almost unlimited availability. Prince Mohammad Bin Salman he has already clarified that he wants to make his country a fundamental point of the world economy and innovation. But it’s hard to think that he can choose Juve to demonstrate his power even on the football fieldeasier to try with less expensive subjects for a triumphalist narrative.

