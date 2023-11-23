Elkann on Abu Dhabi 2021 and Sainz’s manhole cover: “More clarity is needed on the rules”

Red Bull’s dominance

The 2023 World Cup will go down in history as one of those almost completely dominated by a single team. While waiting for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the last one of this season, out of 21 races held, 20 saw a driver from the Red Bull, with Max Verstappen clearly ahead of his teammate Sergio Perez in terms of victories. Only in one case, however, did Red Bull fail to prevail.

The impact on F1

It’s about the Singapore Grand Prixwon by Ferrari of Carlos Sainz in the night of Marina Bay. Consequently, the prancing Horse he was the only one to have put a stop to the repeated successes of the Milton Keynes company, which at the same time created a sort of almost completely predictable expectation about the winning team of a GP scheduled for this year. A factor that was considered by many to be ‘negative’ for the health of F1, and on which he expressed his opinion at BBC John Elkann, President of Ferrari: “If they dominate, it means they are really good and that’s good because the sport aspires to push for the best and that’s what we thrive on and aspire to – he has declared – but if there is no one who can recover, it’s no good. It is important to note that this year the field has been much more open, and many different positions could emerge from Abu Dhabi, which is good and fun. The more competitive it is, without a doubt, the better.”

The question of rules

Regardless of what the evolutions will be in terms of competitiveness, Elkann also highlighted some changes that he would like to see in the future in the world of F1. Outside of the topic of sustainability, the appeal went to FIA in relation to rules managementreferring to what happened in Abu Dhabi in 2021 between Verstappen and Hamilton or to the sanction inflicted on Red Bull for violating the budget cap also in 2021, without forgetting the recent penalty inflicted on Sainz in Las Vegas: “On the one hand, there are a lot of changes in the way technologies evolve, the importance of being carbon neutral – he added – in this context, it is important to be able to clearly define the rules and applications. We don’t want situations like the one in the 2021 championship or others like the one in Las Vegas, where you are penalized 10 positions without any fault. So, from a regulatory perspective, in terms of rules and enforcement and what we’ve seen with budget constraints, these are areas where we would like to have more clarity“.