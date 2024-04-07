Eredità Agnelli, a new foreign company in the sights of prosecutors

News on the investigation into the Agnelli family inheritance. In the sights 734 million euros of the brothers John, Lapo and Ginevra Elkann. According to what Il Fatto Quotidiano writes today, “that money would derive from an off-shore company, Bundeena Consulting Inc., based in Tortola in the Caribbean, attributable to grandmother Marella: with assets of 900 million dollars and an annual income of 30 millions”.

As Il Fatto Quotidiano explains, we would be on the trail of new companies abroad: “The offshore was closed in 2009, but according to investigators that money flowed into two new companies, Blue Dragon AG and Dancing Tree AG, both domiciled – like Bundeena – in the Tremaco trust of Liechtenstein”.

According to Il Fatto Quotidiano, “in the papers seized from the Elkann's trusted accountant, Gianluca Ferrero, the investigators have already found two folders registered to two new anonymous companies. The first, which il Fatto has already spoken about, is called Kantexo Inc. and is based in Delaware; the second is indicated only with the acronym “BF 2021″, but is included between the Blue Dragon and Dancing Tree documents and the references to Tremaco”. According to the family and his lawyers everything has always gone smoothly.