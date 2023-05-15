Exor, James Anderson: this is who the manager chosen by the Agnellis is

The family Lambs scored a big hit. Join the company Ingotwholly owned by Exora big in finance. It’s about James Andersonan early lender to companies such as Amazon, ByteDance and Tesla. John Elkann’s holding company, with assets under management of over 3 billion of dollars expands. Anderson – reports La Stampa – has actively managed what has become the largest investment fund in the United Kingdomposting a return of 1155% between April 2000 and March 2022. George Osbornehowever, has been named non-executive chairman and will work closely with Chief Executive Officer Enrico Vellano.

In the last five years – continues La Stampa – Osborne chaired Exor’s Partners Council, a position from which you will resign once he takes up his new position. He is a partner in the investment bank Robey Warshaw and it was previously Chancellor of the Exchequer of the United Kingdom between 2010 and 2016. Lingotto, authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, is based in London and is an independent investment management firm. It provides talented professionals in the investments a home where they can pursue their passion, without the bureaucracy typical of many large organizations or the loneliness of those who manage own funds.

