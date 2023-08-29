John Elkann leaves the presidency of the Giovanni Agnelli Bv holding to the Dutch lawyer Jeroen Preller

John Elkann leaves the presidency Giovanni Agnelli Bvthe safe that brings together all the family branches of the descendants of Senator Giovanni Agnelli, the founder of Fiat. The company (which controls 52% of Exor with 90% of the voting rights) was left in the hands of an outsider to the Agnelli-Elkann family, i.e. the Dutch lawyer Jeroen Preller.

As he writes Milan Finance, when exactly the handover took place is not clear; it must be recent, given that as late as mid-May – when the former limited partnership approved the 2022 budget with 36 million euros in dividends for the various shareholders representing nine branches of the dynasty – Elkann was still in the saddle. At the end of August however, from the official papers of the agreement with Philips, John Elkann turns out to have left his posts in the family holding company.

A technical president for Giovanni Agnelli bv

But John Elkann’s departure from Giovanni Agnelli bv does not come by chance. In fact, the move comes alongside a more important reshuffling within the company’s administrative structure. Out of eight directors, two are technicians – precisely the president Preller and the director John Brower, lawyer of Allen & Overy – and six are members of the various family branches. Among these, as he reports again Mfthe only one who still bears the surname Lambsthat is Andrea, who in January had said he was leaving the board of Exor and of Stellantis following the investigation into the Juventusof which he was president.

