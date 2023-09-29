John Elkann, boats are not a big business: Lol’s accounts

Boats are not a big business John Elkann. This is demonstrated by the 2022 budget of Lola company controlled through the ownership of 100% to Simon Fiduciaria by the CEO of Exor and president of Stellantis with which the entrepreneur, a passionate sailor, owns the trimaran “Maserati Multi70” 21.2 meters long, 16.8 meters wide, with a wing mast of 29 meters and a displacement of 6.3 tons, designed by the studio Van Peteghem Lauriot who participated together with the well-known skipper Giovanni Soldini to some famous regattas.

READ ALSO: Lapo Elkann dumps Ginatta’s son, but the bond with the Agnellis remains

READ ALSO: Elkann, 166 million in gold mines and huge investments in Big Pharma

In fact, the financial year ended with a profit of only 80 thousand euro more than halved compared to that of 195 thousand euros in the previous year. He is the renter of the boat Money through his Orca srl ​​in whose capital Lol itself participates with 19% and which closed 2022 with a profit of 1206 thousand euros. The board of directors of Lol is chaired by Carlo Re and features Gianluca Ferrero (among other things president of Juventus) and Alessandro Pedretti.

Last July Money and the crew dthe Maserati Multi70 crossed the finish line of the 52nd edition of the Transpacific Yacht Race (Transpac) in second position. The team led by the Italian sailor concluded the race behind MOD70 Orion, with skipper Justin Shafferwho finished the test in 4 days 17 hours and 48 minutes and a lead of 6 hours.

Subscribe to the newsletter

