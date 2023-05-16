Elkann invests 500 million in tech

Elkann bet 500 million on the tech. Through the Lingotto Investment Managementa new wholly owned asset management company Exorthe master of Stellantis and of Juventus targets investments in companies with highly disruptive technology including, it is speculated, Artificial Intelligence.

As he writes Milan Financeto provide the necessary liquidity to the Ingot (we are talking about assets under management of around three billion) are the same Exorthe holding company at the head of the family’s financial empire, and the transalpine insurance company Covea.

And as for the team of the company, the Agnelli family scored a big hit. In fact, he joined the company Ingot a finance giant. His name is James Andersonamong the top lenders of multi-billion dollar giants of the caliber of Amazon, Byte Dance And Tesla.

But not only Anderson. Elkann also enlisted George Osbornepartner of the investment bank Robey Warshaw and previously UK Chancellor of the Exchequer between 2010 and 2016. Osborne has been appointed as a non-executive chairman and will work closely with the Lingotto chief executive Enrico Vellano.

