In the week leading Formula 1 to the fifth round of the season, on the new Miami street circuit, the Ferrari can approach the event as leader of the constructors and drivers standings. Results, built thanks to three podiums captured in four races, including a double and two victories by Charles Leclerc – author of two pole positions – thanks to which the Monegasque number 16 can momentarily observe everyone from above. Results and affirmations that had been missing from the Maranello showcase at least in the last two seasons, and that have also returned by exploiting the work of the Cavallino with the introduction of new technical regulations, which proved to be the basis for the implementation of a small revolution. A turning point, this, also recognized by the President of Ferrari, John Elkann.

Interviewed by F1 TVthe number one of the Red team also highlighted the changes implemented not only at an engineering level, but also from a sports mentality point of view, such as to have generated a F1-75 which is proving to be a winner: “We focused on the 2022 car in 2020 – explained Gianni Agnelli’s nephew – entrusting the work on this season’s car to the team and to Mattia, despite all the pressures of those years. We have also changed our culture, we no longer seek guilty, but we give responsibilitymoving from the concept of individuals to that of a team creating a cohesive environment with great ambitions and with a lot of humility “.

In addition to these considerations, Elkann wanted to express a compliment not only to the current drivers, Leclerc and Sainz, but also and above all to the commitment of the men who make up the Scuderia at each GP: “We have two great riders, but they are mostly part of a team – he has declared – and that’s what’s important to Ferrari, and that’s something they are a lot of proud personally is seeing how the Ferrari act as a team, from our drivers to the engineers, to the mechanics, who work well together. Our pit stop performances, for example, were 48% under three seconds in 2020, rising to 78% in 2021, while this year we are 89% under three seconds ”.

Finally, limited to the direct challenge with Red Bull, the 46-year-old manager wants to keep his feet on the ground in this initial phase of the championship, in an F1 that is increasing in success and popularity on a global scale: “We said we would be competitive, and we are, but from being competitive to winning is like going to the moon or going to Marswhich is extremely difficult – he concluded – we know well that championships are won or lost in the last race, in the last lap, and this with variables that we control and many that we do not control. This is why Formula 1 is an excited sport, and as Ferrari we are excited about this challenge. It’s wonderful to see how fun everything has become, with increased competitiveness also thanks to the arrival of new talents. I want to give credit to Chase Carey and Stefano Domenicali for the great job they have done in giving Formula 1 a future ″.