“This year the 2023-24 season on the one hand celebrates this 100-year bond that my family has with Juventus, and that Juventus has with my family, and it is also a year zero. It is a year zero because it is the year in which Juventus restarts on more real foundations”. John Elkann, on the sidelines of the inauguration of the Science Gateway at Cern in Geneva, the day after the announcement of the 200 million capital increase, the third in four years, also spoke about football, about the future of the Bianconeri.

Derby

—

“The derby? I’ll be there. It’s always a special and difficult match, it’s very important for Juventus, having no matches in Europe this year, like all the matches in the league and cup. It’s an open championship, which makes it more interesting”. Elkann then returned to the capital increase: “The work that is underway, the solidity that this increase gives, allows Juve to plan a future that is strong on the pitch and also off the pitch. What we know is that if one is strong off the field is even stronger on the pitch.” Finally, he returned to the Pogba case: “Humanly, it’s a great disappointment, he was one of the greatest potential talents of recent years.”