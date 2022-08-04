The number one of Exor, owner of the club, in Villar Perosa: “Di Maria will give a lot”. She then adds: “Serie A is more difficult than in the past, winning won’t be easy”

“I think Di Maria will give a lot to Juventus and the Italian league.” John Elkann, number 1 of Exor, owner of Juventus, greets with this hope the arrival of the bianconeri in Villar Perosa, the garden of the Agnelli house, for the traditional appointment of the Lady at the beginning of the season. “We have great pride in our past, but as I just told the team it is the incentive to conquer a future that matches this past.”

The centenary – It is also the appointment in Villar Perosa that brings Juventus to the centenary of the ownership of the Agnelli family: “It is very nice to be back together in Villar Perosa after the difficult period of Covid – Elkann said on Sky’s microphone -. We are starting an important season. , the one hundred years of our family with Juventus. A beautiful story: our championships in this century have been 38 plus 5 with women, with the peak of the exceptional decade under the presidency of Andrea, a story in which we have been the team in the world with more world champions and we have won all the cups to win. “ See also Lautaro with an open heart: "The scudetto party at San Siro is thrilling"

The objectives – Elkann reiterates 38 as the number of the Bianconeri tricolors, compared to the 36 officially recognized for the revocation of those of 2005 and 2006: “Villar Perosa has certainly done well for Juventus with 38 scudetti won. We have to be careful because the championship is more difficult than in past – said the Exor number 1, putting his hands forward on the goals of the season – Inter are favorites: robust, strong, well structured for this year. Let’s not forget Milan who won last year and Roma who did a great job. The important thing is to be well aware that Serie A is a difficult league, but we must be very careful not to think that it is an easy undertaking. much strengthened “.

