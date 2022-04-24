President John is also in Imola Elkann to support Ferrari. The F1-75, which did so much well in the first three races of the World Championship, is now back in the role of the favorite, a role it hasn’t held for years. Merit of Maranello’s teamwork under the watchful eye of Mattia Binotto. Work that Elkann recognized, however measuring words and not exceeding in enthusiasm: joy yes, presumption no, because the World Cup is still very long.

“This project was born in 2020, Binotto and the team did a great job despite the pressures. Being competitive doesn’t automatically mean winning, but we are excited about the idea of ​​competing for this challenge. To the fans I say thank you, we feel the responsibility to deserve their passion and increase it. It’s undoubtedly a great start to the championship, it’s great to see this competitiveness, I’m happy like all of them”Said a Gazzetta.it. “We trusted Binotto and the entire team, despite great pressure on this project. We have changed the culture, with great ambition and humility. We have two great drivers who have merits but are above all a team, and this matters to Ferrari. And what makes me proud is to see him team spirit of this team. We wanted to be competitive and we are. From being competitive to winning is like talking about the distance from the Moon to Mars, it is extremely difficult, championships are won or lost at the last race, even at the last lap, there are variables that we can control and others no“.