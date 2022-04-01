2021 had already provided several clues about the explosive potential of the couple composed of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. A potential that, however, was unable to fully blossom on the Ferrari SF21, relegated to the role of third force, light years away from Red Bull and Mercedes. 2022 is writing another story, with the Red constantly leading, both in tests and in the race. And, for the first time since 2001, Ferrari took four podiums in the first two races of a World Championship. A sign that the car is there and both drivers are there. Not only Leclerc, winner of Sakhir, but also Sainz, who has had and is having a great role in the growth of the team in every respect.

John also emphasized these aspects Elkann: “With Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz the Scuderia has the best pair of drivers on the starting gridwho started the season well“, These are the words of the president of Ferrari in the letter to the shareholders of Exor, the holding company of the Agnelli family. “Ferrari’s GT season was the best in its history, thanks to the Drivers ‘and Constructors’ World titles in the Fia World Endurance Championship and the victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans“.





