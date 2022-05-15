Iveco and the joint venture in Russia with Vladimir Novik

Iveco (controlled by Exor) 2 months ago announced the possible exit from the joint venture based in the Ural mountains, Russia. But still nothing has happened despite the war in Ukraine that has been going on for almost three months. This was reported today by the Fatto Quotidiano, which proposes the identity of the Russian partner of the Elkanns. “The identity emerges from the Russian commercial register. It is about Vladimir Novik. He is officially the man with whom the Italian family must negotiate to get out of Russia without getting too hurt “, reads the fact.

“There is very little public information about him. Several Russian media describe him as a highly experienced manager in the truck sector”, continues Il Fatto. “And yet Novik should be quite a well-known person, at least in Russia. His share of capital in the joint venture with Iveco is worth 43.5 million rubles, around 650 thousand euros at the current exchange rate. The company has 339 employees, in 2021 it had a turnover of 8.4 billion rubles (112 million euros), with a net profit of 338 million rubles (4.4 million euros), debts of 4.5 billion rubles (66 million euros) against assets of 4.4 billion rubles (64 million euros). It is not known who financed the company’s m on st re debt, but the balance sheet numbers certainly show why leaving the joint venture is not an easy operation “, concludes Il Fatto Quotidiano.

Instead, the Italian group informed the fact that “the analysis on the dissolution of the joint venture is still in progress: so far we have not found the best way to achieve it, but the possibility of it happening remains on the table ”, recalling that the supplies of vehicles and components to Russia and Belarus were already interrupted at the beginning of March.

Read also:

Wheat war unleashed by Putin: famine alarm. And the rice rears up …

When China gets bigger, NATO threatens to bomb

Hacker attacks, Italy unprotected: let’s hire those who know the Blockchain well

Polls, Giorgia Meloni stretches on Enrico Letta’s Pd. And Salvini grows …

Italy rescued from the 2022 World Cup and Ecuador excluded from FIFA: the fans dream

Dead Onida, former president of the Consulta. The memory: that time in the editorial office of Affari … VIDEO

Hera, Concordia researchers meet 2000 high school students

Campari Soda, partnership to support young design creatives