“It’s very exciting to be here, there are 83 trophies of which 82 with my family. Today is an important moment, the inauguration of this wonderful room which has a great past but also a great present and a great future. Mister Allegri contributed to fill this room, we count on him to continue”: thus John Elkann, at the JMuseum to inaugurate the new Juventus trophy room.

Exor’s number one recalled the bond that has lasted for 100 years between the Juventus club and the Agnelli family, “a commitment that has been there, is there and will be there. Today is an important moment but now let’s prepare for the future”, added Elkann, who also returned for the derby win over Torino on Saturday. And on the warmth of the Stadium: “There was also great enthusiasm in our stadium, flags, drums, desire to be present, this hasn’t happened since before Covid”.