The number 1 from Maranello applauds the team: “This project was born in 2020, Binotto and the team did a great job despite the pressures. Being competitive does not automatically mean winning, but we are excited to compete for this challenge. Ai fans say thank you, we feel the responsibility to deserve their passion and increase it ”

by our correspondent Giusto Ferronato – imola

There is also the position of president John Elkann to push the Maranello team a few hours before the start of the Emilia Romagna GP. The number 1 of the Cavallino took stock of this start of the season for the reds. “It is undoubtedly a great start to the championship, it’s great to see this competitiveness, I’m happy like all the fans.”

“We have focused on F1-75 since 2020 and have trusted Mattia Binotto and the entire team, despite the great pressure on this project. We have changed the culture, creating a group responsibility, an environment of cohesion. But above all with great ambition and humility “.

Your drivers will race until 2024, Sainz has just renewed.

“We have two great drivers who have merit but are above all a team, and this counts for Ferrari. And what makes me proud is to see the team spirit of this Ferrari, from the drivers, to the engineers to the mechanics working together at the pit stops, 48% under three seconds in 2020, 78% in 2021 and today the 89% “.

How do you feel your support for the team?

“I am close to the team, to Mattia, to the drivers, to the engineers, to the mechanics in Maranello and on the track. But the real closeness counts, not the visible one “.

So is this a good year to win again?

“We wanted to be competitive and we are. From being competitive to winning is like talking about the distance from the Moon to Mars, it is extremely difficult, championships are won or lost at the last race, even at the last lap, there are variables that we can control and others no, this makes F1 exciting and as Ferrari we are excited about this challenge ”.

What do you think of the new era of these F1 cars and their impact on the show?

“I think very well, it’s great to see the fun, the increased competitiveness and the arrival of so many talents in F1. I recognize the great work of Chase Carey and Stefano Domenicali to give F1 a future. And since Ferrari and F1 are so closely linked, a bright future is splendid for the sport ”.

A message for the Ferrari fans who are so numerous at Imola?

“Thanks! Our fans and their passion make Ferrari what it is, and they entrust us with the responsibility of keeping it intact and also making it grow. Go Ferrari!”.