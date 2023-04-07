A start of 2022 below expectations

When the Ferrari presented the SF-23 on Valentine’s Day at Fiorano, there was an air of optimism, with the Ducati that seemed to have the intention of contending for the world championship against its historical rivals of the last decade, Red Bull and Mercedes. But the track is an inflexible judge and already from the first laps on the track in the Bahrain tests, in Maranello it was understood that we were dealing with a difficult projectwith a complex car to make the most of and which needed substantial help from updates to get back on track.

After three races Ferrari only added up 26 points, without ever the joy of a podium finish. The fourth position among the constructors is the clear signal that Frederic Vasseur, the new team principal who arrived at the beginning of January, is called to leave his mark on the working group as soon as possible. The French manager is moving with discretioncommunicating the essentials in public, teaming up, without pointing the finger at his men.

Why doesn’t Ferrari win?

The question, which the editorial staff of FormulaPassion.itis obviously not an easy answer and was asked to Luca Cordero di Montezemolo, in a recent interview given to A7. The manager from Bologna said he saw the current one as a “crisis of no short duration” and had recommended a reconstruction with the aim of implementing different cultures in the company. According to the former Ferrari president, it should be in Maranello “go on the market to recover technicians of different nationalities“as happened in the mid-1990s with Jean Todt, Ross Brawn and Rory Byrne in top positions in the Scuderia.

Something in this sense would be moving, as reported by Leo Turrini on the pages of National newspaperwith his classic very direct style: “Know that the Red will campaign purchases on the market of prestigious technicians. In fact Fred Vasseur, the head of the racing department, the country curate above, got theok top management: will be able to search abroad those professionals who will have to integrate and strengthen the structure of Ferrari. Of course, the French manager could not talk about it in the meeting he had with us hacks. But he’s already moving: behind that suburban praeton air, Vasseur drips goodness from all his claws!”.