The president of Exor, the Juventus majority shareholder: “It’s a difficult time for Juve on and off the pitch. I spoke to Max today, he feels responsible for our history”
“It’s a difficult time on and off the pitch.” This was stated by John Elkann, CEO of Exor, stronghold of the Agnelli family and majority shareholder of Juventus, speaking with journalists on the sidelines of an event at Bocconi where he attended the inauguration of the third chair named after his grandfather Gianni Agnelli: “The Juventus has always faced adversity and has always strengthened in adversity.”
“Today I spoke to our coach Max Allegri”, said Elkann as president of the Agnelli Foundation, after the inaugural lectio of the “Avvocato Giovanni Agnelli Associate Professorship in Economics”. And again on the coach: “He feels responsibility for our history and is determined with our team to face the next two games to deserve Europe on the pitch”
