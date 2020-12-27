The president of Athletic, Aitor Elizegi, in his speech at the beginning of the Assembly General of Compromisario Partners, recognized the willingness of the staff to lower their emoluments in the context of COVID, and asked the partners to accept the budget proposal provided by their Board of Directors, which was extended by the treasurer, Jon Ander de las Fuentes, in that famous payment of 30% of his quotas for the matches that he is not going to attend and 100% of those who hope to be able to open the stadium after the summer, can already witness the San Mamés matches. “This effort that we ask the partners is not a whim,” said the president.



“We ask for an effort. These are times when we have to be together. The effort of this Board of Directors renouncing the club’s media day tool is also a message of proportionality. The squad has shown for months that they are at the club’s side and will be there and we hope that the member will accompany the effort, “says Elizegi, knowing that negotiations with the staff are close to being sealed at 10% after the 6% agreed upon after confinement. “We can and must show that we are different with the values ​​we have defended in 122 years. Together we will rise to the challenge that this pandemic has made us face,” concludes Elizegi.

An amount of 4.6 million has already been achieved, which was lowered with the commitment of the team and employees to “buckle up their emoluments”, added De las Fuentes, grateful for this “grain of sand” in the general balance of the club’s losses due to the effects of the pandemic.