Elizegi faces his last five months as president of Athletic. He still has two thorny issues to clear up, such as the reform of the Statutes and the Animation Tier, and he maintains his commitment to renewing Marcelino, as well as trying to say goodbye with a Cup. In addition, he fulfills his agenda representing the club in different forums. Today he was present at the Bilbao Bidebarrieta library in a talk-colloquium on the present and future of Biscayan football, organized by UD La Merced, as part of the 75th anniversary of this veteran club. He was accompanied by Gómez Mardones, president of the Biscayan Football Federation; Jon Larrea, head of Amorebieta; Gotzon Astoreka, leader of the Danok Bat; and José Luis Tormo, counterpart of La Merced. The journalist Fran Rodríguez has moderated the round table

“In a few months, I will defend federative football”, The businessman has launched in reference to leaving the first line of elite football. Elizegi is a director of the RFEF. “We have 17 teams supervised by the Federation and one by Laliga”, he recalled. Known are the discrepancies with many of the postulates of Tebas, president of LaLiga, which reached their climax with the agreement with the CVC fund. The quarry fills the Bilbao president more: “Now is a sweet moment. Half a dozen players who were born in grassroots football have just debuted in Athletic. A kid from Rekalde, Mungia or Durango can make his dream come true. A footballer from Bizkaia who applies himself can debut in professional football“.

Later he stuck to his usual speech of satisfaction for the roots. “We are in a territory of pride, with traditions and values; when we go to football, we transfer that way of understanding the territory. By believing in our values ​​we have shown that we can compete in a complex ecosystem.”

Jon Larrea lives in a cloud after taking the humble Amorebieta to Second. “We are aware that the first team is the tip of the iceberg, but what worries us is grassroots football, that the kids can work well and have optimal conditions”. His subsequent comparison drew laughter: “Four years after having a grocery store, we have El Corte Inglés right on Gran Vía.”