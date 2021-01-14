The president of Athletic, Aitor Elizegi, stands in La Cartuja with the possibility of winning a title after knocking out Real Madrid after going through his worst week as president, with two chained dismissals at the Ibaigane club: “We also said that we were close to winning to Real Madrid, that happened today with some details such as bravery in the areas, when we went to attack we did it with conviction, but it is true that everything turns around in 90 minutes, suddenly everything turns “.

Elizegi points out that “We just saw Marcelino in a final that he couldn’t play, and now he allows him to play this final, which for sure for him is an emotion “and he remembered Garitano and Ferreira, as promoters of this machado to sneak into the Super Cup dispute: “I want to throw a memory for the bench that has brought us here, with games, I know what Marcelino thinks.” And he highlights the merit of the company achieved in La Rosaleda: “We have beaten a great rival who in the second half wanted and pressed”, says the famous Bilbao chef. He acknowledges that “we knew at rest that this was not over, It is Real Madrid and it has wanted to the end, we were able to score 1-3, but It gives it even more value because of how Real Madrid finished the game and who is the finalist. “