President Elizegi showed his face three days after the ‘Llorente storm’ broke out and two days after the appearance of the sports director, Rafa Alkorta. It had not happened for four months and, in the first place, he promised that it will not happen again, having such a long absence. “I apologize because it is many days”. “There was no movement of the club towards this player, He talks to him but does not initiate any negotiations, “he declared in a very serious tone about Llorente. In short, without wanting to say it, he dropped that the top of Napoli volunteered. “We open the door to those who knock, we do things from the manor.” For the first time in his public appearances, he censored some questioning and some tension flew over the San Mamés press room. On the managers who overthrew the signing, he tried to close ranks: “I have the opinion of my board of directors, it is impossible not to have another. I will always be at the head of her, who looks at it daily. I would like to thank you for the effort you have made these eight months. It is to be proud of them, many times I do not have time to thank them and I will take the opportunity to do so. The decisions. Most of us made a decision ”. Then he alluded to Berenguer: “We wanted a player and he is with us. Priority arises, Berenguer ”. In addition, he denied that it was the players who started the conversations, another sign that it was Llorente who picked up the phone. “There are opinions that will have differences from the most absolute respect, the board is looking after the interests of this club.”

What would you say to those who were excited about Llorente? He replied again in a serious tone. And on the defensive. “Let them be excited about Morcillo, Zarraga, Vencedor …I do not know the opinion of some players, I know that of my managers, who are the ones who assume the government of the club in the first person. They are responsible, the ones who are going to be in charge at any moment. We make decisions accordingly, from the rigor, being serious, looking for the future of our club, so that the next ones who come have a club as healthy as possible, that was one of our objectives: to leave the best possible club in June 2022 ”.

He continued to deny that any type of movement was started with Llorente. And he insisted: “The club explores the possibilities it has and makes the pertinent decisions, of those possibilities the one that we all wanted is with us ”. The fact is that Garitano closed the chapter on transfers and Llorente’s offer arrived. He also praised the figure of the coach and it has not crossed his mind that he is weak and blindly trusts Alkorta.

The sports commission knocked down the signing of Llorente but approved that of Javi Martínez, although Garitano sighs for a forward. “There was consensus, we got closer to the player.” But then he turned to Berenguer: “Alex chooses Athletic, he’s 25 years old, a future and not just the present. Then he launched his dreamy speech about the professionals close to him: “The club is still strong, it trusts its professionals, in what is happening in Lezama on a day-to-day basis, it sees an atmosphere. I see a consensus in Lezama that has not been found in everyday life for a long time. I see some professionals who live their lives to get the club out

The delegate assembly will take place on Sunday, November 15, in San Mamés “in our house”. For the first time it will be in the stadium. Accounts have been sent to LaLiga with a budget with losses of 20 million euros, due to the closure of the stadium and the ring, as well as the suppression of the Club’s Half Days. The CSD already has on the table the petition so that the directives do not have to endorse with their assets. “It is the first time that the four clubs that are not public limited companies, Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Osasuna and Athletic, have jointly addressed the CSD so that objective losses due to COVID are not limited to the management of these boards of directors. It would be more! “, Said the president, who always has words of praise for the public:” It is a lie that we have lost four games at home, we have not played at home for months, “he released the allusion to the doors closed by the pandemic .

On the departures of Damaris and Oroz in the Women to two of the greats of the women’s competition, he assumed that “this does not suit the club … they leave after having invested time and affection”, He explained that they defended themselves in Madrid, because Athletic fought for an agreement that he called ” historical ”, with the famous compensation list. “Athletic defends its rights and ends up imposing that criterion and collecting the transfer of Oroz, that is the way to build a quarry.”