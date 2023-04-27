The Justice of Sorocaba, in the interior of São Paulo, ordered to archive the investigation opened by the Civil Police against former prisoner Elize Matsunaga for alleged use of a false document. The judge accepted the opinion of the Public Prosecutor’s Office presented on the 13th, understanding that the forgery was so gross that it would be impossible to produce the effect of deceiving someone. On parole since May 2022, Elize works as an app driver in Franca, also in the interior.

In February 2023, Elize was detained by the Civil Police of Sorocaba after a complaint that she had tampered with a background check to facilitate her entry into condominiums for work.

When she lived in the city, between the end of 2022 and the beginning of this year, Elize had been hired by a painting company that operated in gated communities. Some condominiums required the presentation of a background check by these employees.

The investigation found that the criminal record document used by the former detainee belonged to someone else and that her maiden name, Elize Araújo Giacomini, had been superimposed on the original. A cell phone and a laptop of the suspect were seized for expertise. Heard by the police, Elize denied the crime and attributed the alleged adulteration of the certificate to another employee of the company.

At the time, based on the complaint filed against her, the State Public Prosecutor’s Office in Franca even asked Elize to return to prison, as she would have violated her probation. If the request was accepted, Elize would return to a cell at the Tremembé Women’s Penitentiary, where she served most of her sentence. A decision by the Criminal Execution Court denied the request on the grounds that the former detainee was up to date with the obligations relating to the fulfillment of the sentence in the open regime.

The MP for Sorocaba, on the other hand, after analyzing the investigation completed by the police, considered that it was a so-called impossible crime, since the forgery “was gross and did not have the conditions to deceive anyone”. According to the criminal prosecution, she used a copy of the original document with poor printing quality and gross error as to the date of birth.

In the decision, the judge stated that, if there is no characterization of criminal conduct, there is no need to talk about a crime. When determining the end of the process, the magistrate made a reservation that the action, which is in secrecy of justice, can be reopened if any new relevant fact arises.

Elize’s lawyer, Luciano Santoro, said that the decision favorable to her was already expected, as at no time was there any crime committed. As the filing request came from the MP, there should be no appeal against the judge’s decision.

The crime

Elize Matsunaga was arrested in 2012, after killing with a shot to the head and dismembering the body of her husband, businessman Marcos Kitano Matsunaga, owner of the Yoki food industry. The crime was committed in the couple’s apartment, in Vila Leopoldina, in São Paulo. Parts of the victim’s body were scattered in green areas of the Metropolitan Region.

Arrested, Elize confessed to the crime. She was initially sentenced to 19 years and 11 months in prison, but her defense has appealed. In 2019, justice reduced the sentence to 16 years and 3 months. In May 2022, she achieved progression to the open regime.