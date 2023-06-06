When Elizabeth Otavalo heard the sentence of 34 years and eight months against her daughter’s murderer, she believed that she had found justice and was going to feel peace. But she recounts that it was not like that: “It is painful to know that my daughter has been a transaction and since her husband killed her at the Police School, I have only had pain, and more pain and it does not stop.” María Belén Bernal, a 34-year-old lawyer, entered the Quito Police College after midnight on Sunday, September 11, 2022, after a call from her husband, Lieutenant Germán Cáceres. She went up to her room, in the institution’s officers’ building, and did not come out again. According to the autopsy, María Belén died of strangulation and suffocation.

His body was found after ten days of searching in which his mother and relatives were involved. “They started looking four days after my daughter disappeared. I had to demand that a multidisciplinary and inter-institutional team be created that includes the firefighters, the Municipality, ”says Otavalo, who walked through quarries, ravines and garbage dumps to find his daughter. By then her son-in-law and the main suspect in the disappearance of María Belén had already fled the country.

“I started fighting with generals who slapped the tables for me telling me what else I wanted, that they were supposedly doing everything to look for my daughter,” recalls Otavalo. “I told them that I wanted a plan,” he adds. Before beginning the search on the tenth day, the Police were already with a prosecutor in Cerro de Casitagua, which is about 20 minutes from the school, an area that Cáceres knew well because he was an instructor at the institution and took students to run through that area.

Posters with the photograph of María Belén Bernal that were placed in front of the General Command in Quito, during a protest on September 21. Dolores Ochoa (AP)

The Investigative Police had managed to close the search perimeter by tracing a call that Cáceres received on the night of September 11 while she was burying María Belén in the Casitagua. However, little progress was made. “The background to that is things that I don’t understand and it won’t happen to me until I know the whole truth,” says the mother of María Belén, who accused the Police of acting with esprit de corps to protect the institution.

The details of how they found the location of the body were not revealed in the femicide trial that ended with the maximum sentence of 34 years and eight months in prison for Germán Cáceres, while second lieutenant Alfonso C., for whom the defense of the family asked for 22 years for the alleged crime of omission for not having helped María Belén, the judges declared him innocent. The Ecuadorian Prosecutor’s Office opened another case for procedural fraud to investigate the actions of the National Police in this case, “they say that no one in the building heard my daughter’s screams, and the proof is there, she asked for help,” says Otavalo.

He refers to an audio that María Belén recorded with the telephone that lasts about three minutes, in which Cáceres talks to her about infidelities and she is heard asking for help on several occasions. The evidence was made public and it was a new blow for María Belén’s family, because “that audio was in custody and was only opened for the judges to listen to, they did a lot of damage to my grandson and it shows that they don’t care about anything says Otavalo.

Former police officer Germán Cáceres is escorted at the Quito airport after being deported from Colombia on January 3, 2023. Presidency of Ecuador (AFP)

It has been a road full of obstacles, says the mother, in which the victims are the ones who must defend themselves against the system, “they protect the femicide, they allow him to be at the hearings by videoconference, they guard him, and if they don’t want to they don’t speak, because they take refuge in silence ”, claims Elizabeth. “While the victims are attacked if we protest, we have to answer everything, I have had to listen to what they say about my daughter, why did she go to school at midnight, finally, because she felt like it!”, she adds .

The Minister of the Interior Juan Zapata acknowledges that the protocols in the control of entrances and exits were not complied with, nor the reports that they should have made, and that for this reason 95% of the personnel on duty who were on the day of the crime were discharged. “This served as experience, from many mistakes that were made there, so that it never happens again,” Zapata told EL PAÍS, but he also comes out in defense of the police officers: “You cannot generalize to the 52,000 police officers.”

However, after the femicide of María Belén, two other complaints about sexual violence within that institution were made public. The last case is also being investigated by the Ecuadorian Prosecutor’s Office, it occurred on May 21, and the person involved was arrested in flagrante delicto for sexually abusing eight students when entering the room for a “pajama control.”

In the Higher Police School of Quito, the same uniformed officers have called the dormitory building for the training officers, the Castle of grayskullthe source of powers of the comic He-man. One of the requests made by the defense of the Bernal family is that the Higher Police School be closed and completely restructured, but the request was not accepted. Nor has it been arranged what will happen to that building that Guillermo Lasso ordered demolished after legal expertise. “It will have to return to normality, and consult the president if he maintains that decision or if it is re-enabled because you cannot have a disabled building with the needs of the National Police,” Zapata replies.

Women during a demonstration in Quito on September 21, 2022 for the death of Maria Belén Bernal. Dolores Ochoa (AP)

The president’s word was not kept either when he ordered that “Generals Freddy Goyes and Giovanni Ponce be immediately separated from the institution,” Lasso said on a national radio and television network.

The Minister of the Interior assures that since the crime of María Belén the Police “has changed a lot”. “We have graduated 391 sub-lieutenants with a curriculum focused on strengthening gender rights and equity” and it was established that for any promotion it is mandatory “that there be no complaints of domestic violence or rights against women,” added Zapata.

For Elizabeth Otavalo, the fight for justice and reparation has not ended with the sentence. “With the case of my daughter we show that in eight months it can be tried, that it can be denounced.” Her next battle is for Germán Cáceres to serve his sentence in a maximum security prison and not in the one assigned to police officers, from the institution from which he was discharged. He also does not rule out taking his house to the Inter-American Court: “You cannot forget where my daughter was killed, the State must respond for not acting.”

