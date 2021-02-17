The popular star of WandaVisionElizabeth Olsen, it’s her birthday. With fans celebrating his day on social networks, more than one is remembering his films and series that have allowed him to establish himself as one of the actresses of the moment.

Born on February 16, 1989, the interpreter’s life has not been far from the spotlight. From a very young age she has been linked to fame, thanks to the careers of her twin sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

Lizzie, as she is known among her friends and family, resumed her work as an actress in 2011, while studying at New York University, through the films Martha Marcy May Marlene and Silent House. But it would not be until 2014 where his career would change forever.

In that year, Elizabeth Olsen recorded Captain America: the winter soldier, where for the first time she gave life to Wanda Maximoff (scarlet witch). She appeared in the post credit scenes of the film. In that year he also recorded Godzilla, where he gave life to Elle Brody.

By 2015 he would already be an active part of Marvel’s UCM and would make up the cast of Avengers: age of Ultron. His passage through the Marvel Cinematic Universe did not end here. He’s also been in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

Although Olsen has spent about 10 years with the comic book brand, her great moment within it has started with Disney Plus’s WandaVision and will continue with Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness, productions where she is the protagonist.

Since her acting debut at age five in one of her sisters’ TV movies, Elizabeth Olsen’s career has evolved independently. His fans are just waiting to know what more projects he will present.