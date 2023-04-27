It is no secret to anyone that “I am Ugly Betty” has established itself as one of the best novels in the history of Latin America. Colombian production appeared at the end of the 90s and the beginning of the 2000s and quickly positioned itself as a total success in the coffee territory, so its expansion to other countries in the region was only a matter of time.

Its great fame caused other versions to be developed in different nations around the world. Despite this, the original version remained the best and, over the years, seems to have become even more relevant.

Elizabeth Olsen declares herself a fan of “I am Ugly Betty”

This was reaffirmed by Elizabeth Olsen, star of Marvel and Hollywood, who claimed to be a fan of “I am Ugly Betty” from a very young age. The actress said she watched the Colombian soap opera with her friends and that they tried to make a musical based on it for one of her classes.

“We did ‘Ugly Betty’ before ‘Ugly Betty’ was an American show. My friends and I would watch ‘Ugly Betty’ on TV and pretend to translate it, so we created a whole ‘Ugly Betty’ musical in Spanish class,” she revealed.

