There is no doubt that WandaVision it was a hit with Disney Plus subscribers and the general public. Although fans waited until the last chapter for the appearance of Dr. Strange, it did not occur due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which limited the recording of the series.

With history led by Elizabeth olsen also liking the critics, the plot gave the necessary bridge to the character of Olsen to continue in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Wanda Maxinoff and her journey in the Marvel multiverse

With fans wanting to know more about the fate of the avenger, WandaVision finally introduced us to Wanda Maxinoff as the Scarlet Witch, but also the extent of her powers.

About this, Elizabeth Olsen spoke with Scott Feinberg on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast. “He has some fun powers. You know, telekinesis, it can travel between universes and more. “ . Although the actress did not give more details, possibly after realizing that she gave more information than by contract she is allowed, this is a piece of information that will serve us for the future of the character.

What’s next for the Scarlet Witch?

Followers for a while have thought that the “madness” of Scarlet Witch will alter the multiverse, an event that has already been seen in the comics and began with the search for her children: Tommy and Billy.

Something that gives us a nod to this event has been won in WandaVision, final chapter. In the post-credit scene, the witch comes out studying the Darkhold in its astral form, at which point she hears the screams of the children.

Scarlet Witch and the magic of chaos. Photo: Marvel Comics

At the moment, it is clear that Wanda is an important piece of Phase 4 of the UCM, a cinematographic universe that is still in development.

To hear the full interview, go to Awards Chatter on Spotify.