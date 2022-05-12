Actress Elizabeth Olsen is back in the movies with the premiere of “Doctor Strange 2″, where she once again plays Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch. After a brief first appearance in the 2014 film “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”, his character has positioned himself as one of the most important in the MCU.

With a more extensive intervention since “Avengers: age of Ultron”, his next stage was in the “WandaVision” series, where more of his story was told and his relationship with magic was explained.

With the success of his productions in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, his work on the saga forced Olsen to miss out on many roles whatas he told The New York Times recently, suited the kind of actress she wanted to be and the kind of movies he loves to watch.

“(The MCU) took me away from being physically able to do certain jobs that I thought were more aligned with the things I enjoyed as an audience member,” Olsen said.

In the conversation, the actress said that, due to her commitment to Marvel, she was annoyed that she had lost a character in Yorgos Lanthimos’s “The lobster”, a film that won the jury prize at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival and was nominated Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. “Not having been was a ‘heartbreak’ for me. She had a contract that she couldn’t get out of. So the deal couldn’t go through,” she said.

“I started to get frustrated,” Olsen told the outlet, about losing roles from her interest because of her signing with Marvel. “I had job security, but i was losing characters that i felt were more a part of me. And the further away I got, the less I was called for these jobs,” he explained.

On the future of her character, and if she’s up for doing a solo Scarlt Witch movie, she said, “I think I would, but it has to be a good story. These movies are better when it’s not about creating content to form a saga, but about having a very strong point of view for the viewer.”