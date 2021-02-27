This week on WandaVision episode 8, fans of the series have been able to learn more about Wanda maximoff and what led her to alter reality at Westview.

Throughout its 47 minutes, Agatha Harkness took us to know the past of the Scarlet Witch and how pain and grief have been present in her life.

Wanda and her reaction to what happened with Vision. Photo: Disney Plus

After the premiere and with the followers discussing the new information that the series has given, opinions about Elizabeth Olsen’s work have been shared on social networks. Users are asking that she be nominated in the next awards season.

Fans are asking that Elizabeth Olsen be considered in the next awards. Photo: Twitter

Elizabeth among the fan favorites for her performance on WandaVision. Photo: Twitter

“What of Elizabeth olsen in WandaVision it is a prize. What an actress and what series is giving us with her performance “,” They have to give an award to Elizabeth Olsen, please, she deserves it. The last chapter has been magnificent ”, are some of the messages that have been published on Twitter.

In just 8 episodes, the interpreter has led viewers through various feelings. Sadness and grief are those that have allowed him to gain the attention and recognition of his fans.

Definitely, the heartfelt scenes referring to the death of his parents and that of Vision have fans fascinated and eager to know if he will make the list of nominees for the Golden Globes, Emmy or the Actors Guild Awards in 2022.

When is chapter 9 of WandaVision released?

The season finale of WandaVision will arrive next Friday, March 5, through Disney Plus. Like every week, the premiere will be available from 3.00 am in Peru.