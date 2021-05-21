Peaky Blinders, the acclaimed gangster series, will end with its sixth season and its legion of fans is counting down the days to see the last episodes. Among them is none other than Elizabeth Olsen, who played Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In an interview for Glamor Spain, the actress confessed to being an admirer of the program created by Steven Knight. In fact, he chose it as his favorite show even over WandaVision, the first Marvel Studios series to Disney Plus in which he shared the limelight with Paul Bettany.

”I loved seeing the complete Peaky blinders. I think Helen McCrory’s dominance of the screen is exhilarating. I feel like I learn something every time I see it. I also loved I may destroy you. It is wonderful to see Michaela Coel and her writing has no limits ”, was her answer during the interview.

What is Peaky Blinders about?

A gangster family settled in Birmingham after the First World War (1914-1918) runs a horse-riding venue. The activities of the ambitious gang boss draw the attention of Chief Inspector Chester Campbell, a Royal Irish Police detective who is dispatched from Belfast to clean up the city and take down the gang.

What did the criticism of Peaky Blinders say?

On the Rotten Tomatoes portal, the series achieved 93% approval from the specialized critics. The Guardian summed it up as a “fascinating and fast-paced history of Birmingham gangsters after World War I.” Additionally, he praised Murphy as the “Always So Cool Tommy Shelby” and the rest of the cast for their powerful performances.