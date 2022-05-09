Although the films of Marvel Cinematic Universe they have achieved great popularity and have generated great income with the world box office, as happened with “Spider-Man: no way home” and now with “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness”, the truth is that they have several detractors, such as the filmmaker Martin Scorsese, among others.

While some think that less investment and attention should be given to superhero movies, others believe that thanks to them the film industry has been able to survive during the pandemic.

Now the debate joins elizabeth olsenthe Marvel actress of the moment, who in an interview decided to give her opinion regarding the attacks that superhero movies receive.

Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch. Photo: Marvel

What did Elizabeth Olsen say?

During a conversation with The Independent, the actress who gives life to the Scarlet Witch He decided to put a stop to the attacks on Marvel’s superhero cinema and indicated that it angers him that the work of the people behind the scenes, who strive to offer a quality producer, is not respected.

“I’m not saying we’re doing independent art films, but I think it takes something away from our team, which annoys me. These are some of the most amazing set designers, costume designers, and camera operators. I feel like diminishing them with that kind of criticism minimizes all the people who make award-winning movies, who also work on these projects.”

“WandaVision” was the first Marvel series to hit Disney Plus. Photo: Disney Plus