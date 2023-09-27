In August 2020, Elizabeth of Belgium became the first heir to the throne of a European monarchy to begin her military training. Three years later, the daughter of Kings Philip and Matilda of Belgium has sworn “loyalty to the king, obedience to the Constitution and the laws of the Belgian people.” She did so on Tuesday night, and took the oath in the three official languages ​​in Belgium: Dutch, French and German.

The crown princess, who will turn 22 on October 25, took the oath as an Army officer at the Royal Military Academy in Brussels, just as her father, the current King Philip, did 43 years ago, the Belgian royal house reported. it’s a statement. She did it together with her classmates from the 160th class of Social and Military Sciences, and the official cadets from the 175th class of Polytechnic. The ceremony took place in the presence of the kings, Philip and Matilda of Belgium, as well as Prince Gabriel, Isabel’s younger brother, who participated in the ceremony as a student at the Royal Military School. Princes Manuel and Princess Eléonore were also present.

Every year, after obtaining the Bachelor’s degree, the official cadets of the Royal Military School are commissioned to the rank of second lieutenant or second class lieutenant, and on this occasion, a military ceremony is organized to take the oath to the students, in the presence of their families. Yesterday Isabel of Belgium was the first to pronounce the oath, wearing an immaculate navy blue uniform and with her index and middle fingers raised, as can be seen in the videos and photos shared by the Belgian royal family itself on social networks. Elizabeth, who has held the title of Duchess of Brabant since July 2013, thus follows in the footsteps of her ancestors, such as Prince Leopold, future King Leopold II, who was sworn in on December 16, 1852; King Albert I, who did so on December 17, 1892; or her own father, the current King Felipe, who was sworn in on September 26, 1980.

“The students and staff of the Royal Military Academy look forward to the arrival of Princess Elizabeth at the Renaissance Campus next academic year! We hope you have a fantastic stay. Welcome Princess Isabel!”, published this training center after the military destiny of Isabel of Belgium was announced in 2020. Founded in 1834, this is an institution that provides military university education and is responsible for training future Belgian officers. August 31, 2020 was a day marked in red for the Belgian royal family, the sovereign’s heir began her military training. The young woman settled in the Elsenborn military camp, near the border between Belgium and Germany, to spend four weeks learning, along with 100 classmates—only 21 were women—techniques such as map reading and camouflage, but also something less innocent, like handling weapons.

Her military training after having completed her Baccalaureate at the UWC Atlantic College in Wales – although she finished it remotely due to the pandemic – is the same center from which Princess Eleanor of Bourbon graduated last May and where, Since this month of September, Infanta Sofía has been studying.

Isabel of Belgium, along with her classmates, at the flag oath on September 26, 2023. Palais royal / Koninklijk Paleis

After these four weeks of intensive learning in a training camp, Elizabeth of Belgium moved to the boarding school of the Royal Military Academy in Brussels, where she received classes focused on theory for an entire year. This summer, the future queen of the country participated in some maneuvers in the city of Leopoldsburg — wearing a camouflage suit and rifle in hand — and she returned in July to the Royal Military Academy to complete her training. The Belgian heiress, however, reduced that chapter of her military education from the traditional four years, as did her father.

Isabel of Belgium, in 2020 during her military training at the Elsenborn camp (Belgium). BELGIAN ROYAL PALACE (Reuters)

Currently, the heir princess to the Belgian throne is studying History and Politics at the University of Oxford, in the United Kingdom, and has returned to her country on this special occasion, as she does for other official events, such as last July, when he was present at the national holiday and participated in the military parade. A celebration in which she also paid tribute to her father’s first decade as king.

Isabel of Belgium represents a breath of fresh air in an institution traditionally dominated by men. The Salic law, which prevented women from coming to the throne, was not abolished until 1991 thanks to a constitutional change, bringing the number of Belgian kings to eight since the founding of the country in 1830. So the rise of the first woman to the throne thanks to the repeal of the Salic law is seen as a shock for the crown.

Isabella of Belgium has been followed in her military training by the future queens of Europe: Amalia of Holland, Ingrid Alexandra of Norway and Princess Leonor, who next Saturday, October 7, will swear in the flag at a public event at the Zaragoza military center in the one who is hospitalized, and which the Kings will attend. It will be next October 31 when Leonor de Borbón, coinciding with her 18th birthday, will swear in the Constitution in a solemn session of the Congress and the Senate in the Palace of the Cortes. After the event in Congress, it is expected that he will move to the Royal Palace to receive the necklace of the Order of Carlos III, and then a private celebration will take place in the Pardo palace in which the king emeritus is expected to attend. .