They became friends during World War II, when Alathea Fitzalan Howard, the Duke of Norfolk’s great-granddaughter, spent part of that time on the Windsor Castle estate, sharing games and dancing and drawing classes with then-Princess Elizabeth and now British monarch. and his sister, Princess Margaret. About her adolescence with the daughters of the Queen Mother, Alathea reflected in her diary with the idea of ever publishing her memoirs. After her death in 2001, it was her in-law niece who made that dream come true and captured her story in the book The Windsor Diaries: A Childhood with the Princesses (translated as Windsor Diary: A Childhood With Princesses ), which will be published on October 8 and of which the british newspaper Daily Mail has already advanced some excerpts.

Elizabeth II and Alathea not only shared evenings of games, dances and confidences, but also had a common love: the then Earl of Euston and grenadier guard, Hugh FitzRoy, who would later inherit the Duchy of Grafton. “The princesses have spoken a lot about the new officers and deplore Hugh’s departure,” she declared on October 23, 1941, making mention of the earl for the first time. Four months later, she says that Lilibet, the nickname with which she addressed Queen Elizabeth, showed her a letter from the famous Hugh Euston thanking her for her Christmas greeting. “It is horrible that he is going abroad, perhaps I will never see him again,” Alathea lamented on February 7, 1942. A feeling that, according to the author, she shared with her friend, since the young Elizabeth II also “adored” him.

In April of that year, when the princess was 16 years old, the officer was invited to have tea at Windsor Castle. “They [la familia real] they are so overly kind to him that one may wonder if they have an idea behind them. I’m sure he prefers Lilibet over me, ”she says about her feelings towards the officer. “If the royal family feels that Princess Elizabeth should marry an English commoner, I think it can work out between them. He is not in love with her, but I think he would be delighted to benefit from her affection ”, he continues in his private writings.

According to different biographies of the British monarch, the heir to the Duchy of Grafton was one of the preferred candidates by the parents of Elizabeth II, George V and the Queen Mother, as consort for their eldest daughter, although years later Hugh himself declared that he never had the desire to marry the heiress to the British throne. In fact, in 1946, he said “yes, I do” with Anne Fortune FitzRoy, of commoner origin but a wealthy family who is currently one of Queen Elizabeth’s companions.

Alathea continues her account of her friend’s confidences and on June 6, 1942, she recalls a surprising conversation: “We talked about Hugh and other men, and in the privacy of her room we talked more freely than ever, because she is naturally reserved” . In that long talk, the friends talked about their wedding thoughts. “[Isabel II] She said that if she really wanted to marry the man of her dreams, she would run away, ”wrote the puzzled author. “But I know she really wouldn’t: her sense of duty to her family is too strong, even though she was created for a simpler life.”

This supposed interest in the Earl of Euston did not last long for the monarch, because according to the diaries of her then best friend, she was waiting impatiently for visits to the castle of Philip of Greece and Denmark, whom she married in November 1947. “He told me that Felipe, her lover, was going there this weekend and that she should go see him if he came back! ” writes about those first encounters between the current monarchs. She assured me it was a lot of fun, which doesn’t match the qualities I look for in a boy. On December 21, 1942, Alathea Fitzalan Howard confirms that she met Prince Philip, who is “kind enough but not her type.”

Seeing her friend captivated by her later husband, Alathea thought it would be easier for her to get the grenadier guard. “Hugh is going back to Windsor. I can’t help but think that God wants to tell us something by sending it back to us, to Princess Elizabeth or to me, “wrote the queen’s confidante one day in July, who devised a plan — unsuccessfully — in which Elizabeth II would have to participate. “If I could convince him to make her work for me so that we can be together … She already has Felipe and if I could seriously explain that she is the only one who can help me, perhaps the idea will convince her.” About what