This Sunday, Remembrance Sunday was celebrated at the Whitehall Cenotaph in London, the official act in which all veterans of the Armed Forces who have provided their services to the United Kingdom are honored. On this occasion, in addition to the veterans and the fallen, the absence of Queen Elizabeth II has also been the main protagonist. This was the first time that King Carlos III had officially presided over the act, although last year the monarch could no longer attend due to health problems.

The Remembrance was one of the most significant commitments for Elizabeth II since she herself had lived through the harshness of World War II when, being just a teenager, she became head of the armed forces. Her memory has been very present at all times. Carlos III has been accompanied by his brothers, Princess Anne and Prince Edward, and by his son, Prince William, during the floral offering that has been loaded with meaning. At eleven o’clock in the morning (local time) two minutes of silence were observed and then the King deposited flowers to the deceased, also paying homage to his deceased mother and his grandfather, George VI. A moment when she couldn’t help tears.

red poppies



The crown placed by Carlos has been different from the one his mother put on. It has been a design of red poppies on black leaves to which he has added a ribbon in the colors of the king’s career: scarlet, purple and gold, colors that have been incorporated into the crowns of Elizabeth II and George VI.

Camila and Kat witness the ceremony from the balcony of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office



For their part, the queen consort, Camilla, and the Princess of Wales, Kate, witnessed the ceremony from the balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. Kate Middleton wore a tailored black jacket with a belt and a black pleated midi skirt with a transparent ruffle at the bottom. Three red poppies stood out on the lapel of the jacket. Her face was enhanced by pearl earrings and a matching necklace.

Some 10,000 veterans of the Royal British Legion have participated in the military parade on behalf of the Armed Forces and different civil organisations. With them, another 10,000 citizens who have gathered in Whitehall in the street to be part of this historic day whose service has ended with the ‘God save the king’. And it is that, since in 1945, Elizabeth II, being only a princess, made the floral offering at the Cenotaph for the first time, she had only missed this appointment seven times, so her definitive absence made this a historic moment .

On Saturday night, the traditional concert prior to Remembrance Sunday was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, where Elizabeth II was also very present. Archive footage of the Queen was projected during the event. In the video, the monarch spoke of the “tremendous contribution” of the armed forces to the “position and reputation” of Great Britain during her reign. “The wartime generation, my generation, is resilient. With humility and pleasure, on behalf of the entire country, in fact, the entire free world, I say to everyone: thank you », she finished. A message that moved everyone present.