The Queen of Great Britain will have to share one plane with Prime Minister Boris Johnson due to the reduction in defense spending. Reported by the Daily Mail.

According to the British publication, the Queen’s official fleet of four airliners will soon be sold. Elizabeth II will use the premier’s plane, which was recently painted in the colors of the flag of Great Britain. It is noted that the queen was left without a personal board for the first time during her reign.

The country’s government is currently preparing to present an updated strategy on foreign and defense policy. It provides for a significant reduction in defense spending, including the operation of some aircraft and ships.

