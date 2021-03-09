Queen Elizabeth II has expressed her concern about the accusations of racism made by the Dukes of Sussex in her interview with Oprah Winfrey, but the official statement to respond to the impact of the words of Enrique and Meghan specifies that the investigation into what happened will be carried out carried out privately. “The whole family has been saddened to learn the extent of the difficulties that Enrique and Meghan have had in recent years,” says the statement issued by Buckingham Palace. “The issues raised, in particular that of race, are worrisome. Although some memories may be different, they are taken seriously and will be discussed by the family privately, ”he specifies.

The public note, issued after an anxious wait shortly before six in the afternoon of this Tuesday – one more hour in Spain – concludes with an expression that is already constant in what the Royal House has published during the process of separation of the monarchy undertaken by the queen’s grandson and his wife. “Enrique, Meghan and Archie will always be very dear members of the family,” he says.

According to ‘The Times’, two secretaries of the Queen and Prince Charles reportedly informed the monarch at 7.30 am on Monday about the content of the interview and suggested an answer. Elizabeth II would have ordered that there be no immediate reply. Palacio had explained to the press this Tuesday that there could be a statement or that there might not be.

The authors of the public statement note that there are different versions of the episode of racism. That statement leads to the conclusion that they already knew details about the claim. Remembering past incidents in various ways was illustrated by the dukes themselves. She said it occurred when she was pregnant. Him, which was before they got married. In Meghan’s words, it occurred in the context of a decision not to grant her son the title of prince. There were, according to her, “concerns and conversations about how dark the skin would be when it was born.” Henry referred to only one talk and made it clear to Winfrey that it was not with the queen or with her husband, Philip of Edinburgh. Archie has no right to be a prince according to protocol tradition.

THE KEYS: Official statement. “The issues raised, in particular race, are worrying,” says Buckingham Journalistic corruption. The Duke of Sussex claims that the British press contributed “largely” to his departure from the country

Prince Henry also states in a clip of the interview, which was not part of the broadcast block, that the UK press is “inherently corrupt, racist or biased” and that it contributed “largely” to his departure from the country. Proof of this would be the recent condemnation of the ‘Daily Mail’ for publishing a private letter from Meghan to her father.

Acceptance of the emigrant



The accusations of racism perhaps have less impact among the British. In the 2017 report on minorities and discrimination from the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights, the United Kingdom stands out in the level of identification of immigrants from Asia and sub-Saharan Africa with the host country and is only comparable with Portugal in identification of members of the second generation.

If racism is the product of fear of difference, Queen Elizabeth’s mother already exhibited it in 1947 during a visit to South Africa. With the king and his daughters fearing that the crowd around their car would end badly, the queen mother repeatedly struck a man who had stuck to the vehicle with her sun visor. But she did not want to attack him but to give him a ten shilling note as a birthday present.

Philippe of Edinburgh is known for his daring jokes. He told some British students in China that if they spent a lot of time in the country, they would get their eyes stretched out. To the President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, dressed at a reception in the ‘agbada’ – the tunic that is a national dress habit – he asked if he was already dressed to go to bed.

Princess Michael of Kent, whose name is Marie Christine von Reibnitz and whose father was a member of the Nazi party, fits the archetype of suspect because of her record. It is not popular within a family that is not racist with the Germans, because its members come from Germanic dynasties and were married to cousins ​​of that nationality for two centuries.

He wore a brooch with the figure of a black servant decked out precisely for his first meeting with Meghan. He would have told some noisy black diners in New York to go back to the colonies. He named two black sheep on his Gloucester farm, Serena and Venus, after the Williams sisters. Indo-Pakistani journalist Aatish Taseer, who was a partner of his daughter Gabriela, claims that the treatment he received from the princess was impeccable.