Elizabeth II carried out this Tuesday the traditional reading of the legislative program of the British Government in a ceremony, in the Parliament of Westminster, adjusted to the restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic. In her first state role since the death of her husband, Prince Philip of Edinburgh, she featured less royal paraphernalia and a reduced number of attendees and invited, the queen recited the title of some thirty bills that will center the new parliamentary course.

“My Government’s priority is to seek a national recovery from the pandemic so that the United Kingdom can be stronger, healthier and more prosperous than before, “announced the monarch. “To achieve this,” he continued, “my Government will level opportunities in all parts of the UK, supporting jobs, business and economic growth, and dealing with the impact of the pandemic on public services.”

“Level up”, that is, to level or equalize with the prosperous south of the country the resources and possibilities of the deindustrialized regions of the north of England is the motto that Prime Minister Boris Johnson adopted in December 2019, when the Conservatives they lured the hitherto Labor voter with their promise to ‘run the ‘brexit’»And garnered an overwhelming majority of 80 seats in Westminster.

The investment program was partially on hold during the pandemic and will now be driven by a series of legislative program initiatives, which will be debated in Parliament throughout the week.

The plan enunciated by the Queen includes proposals to “strengthen the Union” of the British challenge to Scottish independence, enhance autonomy in Northern Ireland and resolve the “Legacy of the past”, alluding to unsolved crimes, legal claims against British military veterans and other issues preventing reconciliation between nationalists and unionists in the divided province.