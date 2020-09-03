Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain suffered a severe mental disorder, according to Wendy Holden’s new biographical book “The Governess”. Reported by The Sun.

As a child, the queen had panic attacks. She also suffered from obsessive thoughts. This was noticed by her governess, Marion Crawford. “She suffered from obsessive-compulsive disorder. Elizaveta is used to building her pencils in perfectly straight lines to feel safe, ”said the governess.

It is noted that the future queen could wake up several times a night to put her shoes and clothes in order.

Marion Crawford is a Scottish governess. She taught the children of King George VI and his wife Elizabeth, Princess Elizabeth and Margaret. In 1950, against the wishes of the palace, she published the book “Little Princesses”, in which she spoke about her service in the royal family. After the book was published, members of the royal family cut all ties with Crawford forever.