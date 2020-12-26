In her annual Christmas address, Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain shared her inspirations for 2020. Video recording is available at Youtube…

According to the queen, she was inspired by people who helped those in need and volunteered. “In the United Kingdom and around the world, people have responded well to the challenges this year has brought. I am proud of them and touched by their calm determination, ”she said.

Elizabeth II recalled a well-known biblical parable, emphasizing that in difficult times for the whole world, the good Samaritans “appeared everywhere, showing concern and respect for everyone, regardless of gender, race or origin, and reminding that in the eyes of the Lord everyone is equal, and each is unique. “

Earlier it was reported that Prince William and Kate Middleton found it unethical to wish the British a Merry Christmas due to the severe restrictions imposed in the country. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge refused to congratulate the residents of Great Britain on Christmas, which is celebrated in this country on December 25. Instead, they thanked all workers in key industries involved in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and their families. “Wishing a Merry Christmas this year is somehow wrong, so we wish 2021 to be a better year,” William and his wife tweeted.