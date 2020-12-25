Queen of Great Britain Elizabeth II in traditional Christmas address, which was broadcast on the central channels, spoke about the source of inspiration and hope in 2020, which is passing under the sign of a pandemic.

She noted that she and her family were inspired by the stories of people from different regions of the kingdom who helped those who were in a difficult situation due to the global crisis.

“I am proud of them and touched by their calm determination. Separately, for the role played by her, I want to thank our youth, ”said Elizabeth II.

She added that this year’s Christmas is darkened by the loss of loved ones or the inability to see them due to the pandemic.

“If you are among these people, then know that you are not alone, and let me assure you that my thoughts and prayers are with you now,” the queen said.

We add, for the first time in 33 years, Elizabeth II celebrates Christmas with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh Philip, at Windsor Castle, and not at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.