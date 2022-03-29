Queen Elizabeth II returned to appear in public after a five-month absence due to health problems. This time to participate in the memorial service for her late husband in Westminster Abbey, where he entered arm in arm with her son, Prince Andrew, who recently signed a million-dollar settlement with a woman who accused him of sexual abuse. .

Queen Elizabeth of England participated this Tuesday, March 29, in the memorial service for her late husband, Prince Philip of Edinburgh, who passed away last year. In her first public appearance in five months due to health problems she used a bastion, although she appeared to be fine.

Unlike the funeral, which could only be attended by 30 people due to Covid-19 protocols, the thanksgiving service at London’s Westminster Abbey was a much larger event.

Members of the royal family attended, with the exception of Prince Harry, who now resides in the United States with his wife and children, due to a disagreement with the government over security protection.

The congregation was also attended by foreign kings and queens, friends of the late Duke, politicians including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, military figures and more than 500 representatives of charities and other organizations that Philip championed.

Queen Elizabeth of England, Prince Charles, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Anne Royal, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince Andrew Duke of York, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, His Wife Sophia, Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, James, Viscount Severn, Prince William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Peter Phillips, Isla Phillips, Savannah Phillips, Mia Tindall, Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall attend an action service thanksgiving for the late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain, on March 29, 2022. © Dominic Lipinski/Pool via Reuters

Elizabeth II was surprised to enter the ceremony on the arm of her son Prince Andrew. This unexpected show of support caused murmurs within the temple. This, since in March the queen’s third son reached a multimillion-dollar settlement with Virginia Giuffre, the woman who accused him of sexual abuse when she was a minor.

According to the program, the prince was to have entered accompanied by his daughter, Princess Beatrice. Indeed, the queen’s decision, according to British royalty experts, reminds the world that Andrew is still her son, even though he no longer performs royal duties.

In the ceremony on Tuesday, the hymns chosen by Felipe during his lifetime could be sung, which due to the regulations against Covid-19, could not be heard at his funeral.

The dean of Westminster, David Hoyle, expressed his appreciation for the queen’s late husband. He said Philip was an “extraordinary man” and that “no one would ever doubt his loyalty and his deep devotion to our queen.”

The attendees dismissed the ceremony with a “God save the queen”. This time, it sounded more forceful than ever as some fear that there will be a lack of opportunities in the future to show their great appreciation for the popular monarch.

Isabel II, 95, has been forced to reduce her appearances since she spent a night in hospital for an unspecified illness last October and was advised to rest. She recently contracted Covid-19, although without symptoms. These mishaps forced her to cancel several engagements of hers and she aroused concern among her supporters.

With EFE and Reuters