British Queen Elizabeth II named two new dogs in honor of her uncle Elizabeth II who died in the First World War and a Scottish lake near the residence of the monarchs. This is reported by The Mirror, citing a source.

One of the puppies – dorgi (a mix of corgi and dachshund) – received the nickname Fergus in honor of Fergus Bowes-Lyon, who died in 1915 at the age of 26 in the Battle of Loos. The second corgi was given the nickname Mick – after the name of the lake, next to which the monarch loves to walk and have family picnics during his holidays in Scotland.

Earlier, Elizabeth II was given two new corgi puppies to make it easier for her to survive the crisis in the family associated with the illness of her husband, Prince Philip, and a quarrel with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. According to the interlocutor of the publication, the queen was delighted. Despite the fact that the puppies have been at Windsor Castle for only a few weeks, they already feel at home. However, neither the sex, nor the age, nor the names of the pets were specified.

The puppies received by Elizabeth II, according to preliminary information, are her first corgi, not descendants of a dog named Susan, presented to the then princess for her 18th birthday in 1944.

Throughout her life, the British queen had more than 30 dogs: corgi and dorgi (a cross between a dachshund and a corgi). In 2015, Elizabeth II announced that she would no longer have new pets for fear that they would outlive her.