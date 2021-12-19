British Queen Elizabeth II made a request to Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton and urged them to stop flying helicopters. writes Daily Mirror.

She asked her grandson, his wife and great-grandchildren to abandon this type of air transport due to safety concerns. The Queen is afraid that her family may die in a plane crash. According to experts, an unwritten rule had previously prohibited high-ranking members of the royal family from flying in a helicopter. The protocol was relaxed as Prince William’s family grew larger. Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children, Princes George, Louis, Princess Charlotte, began flying between London and Norfolk.

According to the publication, in just one month of 2021, there were two incidents with helicopters of the royal family. First, a malfunction of the royal Sikorsky S-76 was identified, later one of the planned routes was canceled due to bad weather.

Earlier, Prince William tried to rescue a drowning teenager by helicopter. The incident took place on a lake near London, in Lee Valley Park, in May 2017. The teenager went under water when he tried to swim to the island in the middle of the lake.