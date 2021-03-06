British Queen Elizabeth II received two new corgi puppies to make it easier for her to survive the crisis in the family associated with the illness of her husband, Prince Philip, and a quarrel with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Writes about this The Sun, citing a source.

According to the interlocutor of the publication, the queen is delighted. Despite the fact that the puppies have been at Windsor Castle for only a few weeks, they already feel at home. However, neither the sex, nor the age, nor the names of the pets were specified.

The puppies received by Elizabeth II, according to preliminary information, are her first corgi, not descendants of a dog named Susan, presented to the then princess for her 18th birthday in 1944.

Throughout her life, the British queen had more than 30 dogs: corgi and dorgi (a cross between a dachshund and a corgi). In 1991, doctors even had to put three stitches on Elizabeth II after she broke up a fight between eight of her pets.

In 2018, the Queen’s last dog of her favorite breed, the Pembroke Welsh Corgi, died. Whisper’s pet was 12 years old. In the same year, the last Pembroke of Elizabeth II, named Willow, was put to sleep. In 2016, her penultimate corgi, Willow, died.

In 2015, Elizabeth II announced that she would no longer have new pets for fear that they would outlive her.