It was in August when Elizabeth II, on vacation in Balmoral, took the opportunity to watch her favorite series, including ‘Downton Abbey’ or ‘Line of Duty’. But, when it was the turn of ‘The Crown’, the queen was taken away by the demons. Or the witches of Macbeth. And it is not for less: it must be extraordinarily confusing to find yourself face to face on a television screen with a fiction that tells your life better than yourself, since fiction is exempt from both selective amnesia and white lies that we count to survive in reality.

Theoretically, in Buckingham nobody watched the series: Olivia Colman asked Prince William, and he answered with a resounding “no.” Despite this, the Windsors expressed, on numerous occasions, their dissatisfaction with the image that was offered of the family. So did the queen. But no one would have been able to escape the possibility of looking through the Buckingham keyhole, of narrating a life that has led some of the most relevant historical events in recent history, of telling the adventures of a woman who, in addition from being the head of the British Empire and the Anglican Church, he was also the head of a dysfunctional family that has hidden its disintegration under centuries of tradition. Fortunately, Peter Morgan did not resist, and wrote ‘The Crown’ masterfully interweaving reality and fiction, historical facts and everyday anecdotes, creating a product that has only been beaten by the broadcast of Elizabeth II’s funeral rites. Without a doubt, the best miniseries of 2022.

The main difficulty was finding the right actress to play a character like Elizabeth II. So big was (and is) that three actresses were needed: Claire Foy, Olivia Colman and Imelda Staunton. Three interpreters who constitute the nobility of British interpretation and who showed us what was behind the brightly colored suits, inside the bag, under the queen’s crown, changing the prepositions that they hide for those that teach, for those that they show what is not seen but is intuited, through which they express their emotions, even though they apparently lacked them in public. The first, Foy, was the one that marked the line, while Colman and Staunton had to pick up the baton and, without losing the essence, add even more layers, the ones that are crushed by the weight and the passage of time. Stephen Frears and Peter Morgan (director and screenwriter of ‘The Queen’) say that when Helen Mirren came out of makeup characterized as Elizabeth II, imbued with the majesty of the character, the members of the team stood up. I wouldn’t be surprised if the same thing happened in the case of Foy, Colman and Staunton during the filming of ‘The Crown’. All three have been able to humanize a pop icon and take it beyond mere representation. God save the queens.